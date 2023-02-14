Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has offered President William Ruto a piece of advice on how to govern the country peacefully.

For the last two months, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been trying to destabilise the country using his protest rallies.

Raila’s rallies have been turbo boosted by a pronouncement by former President Uhuru Kenyatta that he supports the rallies to force Ruto to resign.

Sources inside the state house stated that Ruto is angered by Raila Odinga’s protest rallies and wants to ban them.

But Miguna via his Twitter page urged Ruto not to attempt to ban the rallies since that is what Raila Odinga and Uhuru want.

“Raila Odinga and despot Uhuru Kenyatta want to goad President William Ruto into a public duel. They want to attract sympathy,” Miguna said.

“The Government should not ban or interfere with their rallies. Instead, let the progressive forces face and counter them peacefully on all fora!” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST