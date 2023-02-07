Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna has sensationally claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga sent a politician from Mt Kenya to infiltrate the Kenya Kwanza camp to spy on President William Ruto.

Taking to his Twitter yesterday, Miguna claimed Uhuru and Raila tried to plant Safina Party leader Jimmy Wanjigi in Kenya Kwanza to spy on Ruto.

According to Miguna, Wanjigi pretended to attack the BBI report while spying on Ruto, but he spectacularly failed.

“Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and conman Raila Odinga believed that they were so clever: asked Jimi Wanjigi to Infiltrate Kenya Kwanza – crying and wailing, while pretending to attack the BBI fraud despots. The idea was to make disgruntled Kikuyus leave William Ruto. It failed,” Miguna claimed.

His allegations come after Jimmy Wanjigi warned President Ruto and his allies about targeting the Kenyatta family in the ongoing tax debate.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service, the businessman turned politician told Ruto that the ongoing witch hunt is making Kenyans unsafe.

“Going after Mama Ngina and the late Jomo Kenyatta you are now touching a live wire. Because if you are trying to take away Mzee Jomo’s property, it means our property is not even safe,” Wanjigi said.

“I know you have a problem with Uhuru and you should face him directly instead of going after the whole family,” he added.

