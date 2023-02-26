Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 26, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna has joined millions of Kenyans in condemning Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria for threatening to close China Square.

The newly opened store has been making headlines for its fair prices and is said to be a hub for everything from electronics to clothing with concern that it was cutting out traders in Eastleigh, Kamukunji, and Dubois Road in the Nairobi Central Business District.

Kuria already has threatened to close the store over what he termed as pushing local traders out of business.

In reaction to Kuria’s threat, Miguna Miguna opined that should China Square be closed down, then the ban should extend to businesses owned by other foreign investors as well, including banks.

“If we close down China Square and chase away the owner who gave poor Kenyans alternative competitive options to consumer goods, will we be genuine and extend the ban to white-owned enterprises in Naivasha, Nanyuki, Malindi, and the foreign-owned ban?” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST