Monday, February 6, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has asked the government of President William Ruto to order an audit on properties owned by former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Mama Ngina, who is the matriarch of the Kenyatta family, is said to be worth over 1 trillion shillings and at one time she owned land equal to the former Nyanza province.

Already, there is debate in Kenya Kwanza Alliance government on whether Ngina and the larger Kenyatta family should be audited and forced to pay tax.

They are being accused of not paying taxes since the country gained independence in 1963.

Reacting to the story, Miguna urged the government to audit Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s property so that she can explain how he acquired her vast wealth.

“Ngina Muhoho Kenyatta must disclose how she acquired the millions of acres of land she owns and has owned since 1963, the sources of the TRILLIONS of SHILLINGS she owns, and she must RETURN the TRILLIONS of SHILLINGS she and her family looted – plus compounded interest!” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

