Saturday, February 18, 2023 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has once again made headlines for the wrong reason after she appointed her husband Murega Baichu to another senior position in her administration.

In an announcement she made on Friday, Mwangaza stated that she has appointed Baichu as the head of cancer awareness campaigns in Meru County.

She noted that the disease has become a problem in Meru and therefore needs effort to support the affected people.

“I asked the first gentleman to join us because even men can have cancer.

“My administration is committed to improving the health and well-being of our citizens, and we made a promise to invest in research and treatment for cancer. Through this, we were able to make progress towards fulfilling that promise and providing critical support for those affected by cancer,” Kawira stated.

Baichu accepted the appointment, stating that he will use his guitar skills to tour the county in order to raise funds for a Sh500 million oncology machine.

He said the complex machine would allow Meru cancer patients to be diagnosed and treated without having to travel far.

