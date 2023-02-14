Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – Actress, Megan Fox has responded to rumours her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, cheated on her with his band guitarist Sophie Lloyd amid split speculation.

Fox made headlines after she made a cryptic social media post on Sunday, February 12.

In the Instagram slideshow, Fox posed in a bathroom with a mystery man. She also burned a letter in a bonfire.

The post’s caption included lyrics from ‘Pray You Catch Me’ from Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade,’ an album best known for describing her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity. ‘You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,’ she wrote.

When one of her followers commented that Machine Gun Kelly ‘got with Sophie,’ the guitarist in his band, Fox, 36, did not confirm nor deny the rumors.

She simply responded ‘Maybe I got with Sophie.’ with a flame emoji

The ‘New Girl’ alum went on to unfollow her fiancé MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker before deleting her account altogether.

MGK is yet to address breakup rumors.