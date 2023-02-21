Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Actress, Megan Fox has addressed rumors about her relationship in her return to Instagram.

The actress returned to Instagram on Sunday, February 19 to address rumors about her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January 2022.

The actress drew the attention of tabloids last week after she deactivated her Instagram account.

The move prompted speculation that Fox’s actions including a February 12 photo and caption that referenced Beyoncé’s biting ballad about suspected infidelity “Pray You Catch Me” – was related to her relationship with Kelly.

Fox dismissed the rumors as “random baseless news stories” in her statement on Sunday and asked that those reading to leave “innocent people alone now.”

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox’s Instagram post read. “That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI boys or succubus demons.”

Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly has not addressed the rumors or their relationship situation. Both are set to make guest appearances on the upcoming third season of the FX series, “Dave.”