Tuesday, 07 February 2023 – City businesswoman Amira has reportedly moved on after her messy breakup with her ex-husband Jimal.

If you are keen enough, you must have noticed that the mother of two has been making frequent trips to Tanzania.

According to well-placed sources, Amira is dating a Tanzanian media personality cum actor known as King Gnex.

However, they have not made their affair public but sources intimate that they have been dating since last year.

Jimal and Amira went on their separate ways when the businessman started dating socialite Amber Ray.

Speaking about their break up, Amira said; “I realized there were a lot of things going on and I decided not to lose myself in all that. Sometimes I call myself the script flipper.

I have discovered myself, I am a changed person and I am happy. God helped me overcome everything.

Self-love and self-discovery comes first before anything else.

Take care of yourself, your inner spirit.

It has not been easy, I take each day as it comes. Everything is in God’s hand.”

Below are photos of her alleged new catch.

