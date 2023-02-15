Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Youthful Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto is officially off the market.

Although Toto has been keeping her relationship under wraps, she has been secretly dating a Kalenjin businessman identified as Godfrey Kimutai.

Kimutai proposed to Toto in style on Valentine’s Day.

In the photos taken in a love-themed room, Kimutai is seen on a bended knee as Linet looked on, perhaps mesmerized by the gesture.

Toto shared the good news with her supporters and gushed over her lover, “And I finally said YES….Happy valentine day sweetheart I love you…Congrats you are one in a million may God be with us in this journey .

I love you sweetheart,’’ she wrote.

The proposal drew mixed reactions from Kenyans online and political leaders.

Taita Taveta Woman Rep Lydia Haika wished the couple luck.

“Congratulations Linet Toto. Indeed love is a beautiful thing with the right person. Wishing you the best,’’ she wrote.

“Hii imekuja nyumbani! Congratulations Geoffrey Tanui (Nifty Kim) and my Women Rep Bomet County Hon. Linet Toto. Welcome to Konoin Constituency a beautiful land with great people. Lapaa Taa,” Konoin MP Brighton Yegon said.

Below are photos of Toto’s lover.

