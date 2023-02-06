Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Controversial Congolese Prophet, Dominique Khonde, is making millions selling special ‘miracle juice’ that he claims can cure Aids and cancer.

He has opened a factory where he makes the juice and sells it to his brainwashed followers at a cost of US$ 35 (Sh 4,409) per litre.

The miracle juice is a blend of paraffin and lemon and he claims it can cure cancer, AIDS and impotence, among others, and can also bring the dead back to life.

The self-declared prophet, who preaches the gospel of prosperity, has a huge following.

See photos of the alleged miracle juice.

