Saturday, 25 February 2023 – Police in Lodwar have arrested a teen criminal who has been unleashing terror on the residents.

The suspected thug, who goes by the street name Kadudu, is accused of gang raping 8 women and stabbing several victims, besides engaging in other criminal activities.

He was arrested alongside his gang member after they broke into a car belonging to a Senior Government official in the area before stealing his valuables.

Kadudu is the guy pictured holding a knife in the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.