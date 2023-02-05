Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 05 February 2023 – A politician allied to Azimio leader Raila Odinga is among 10 suspects arrested for defrauding two American investors Ksh 67.3 million through a fake gold scam.

Seth Okute, who contested for the Karachuonyo Parliamentary seat in 2022, was arrested at his palatial home in Nairobi and found in possession of a Baretta pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Seth Okute is a notorious fraudster who mostly targets foreign investors.

He claims to be the director of NewSkys Global Cargo Movers – a clearing and forwarding company that he uses to defraud foreigners.

In 2021, he was in the news again after he was arrested for defrauding an Italian businessman Ksh 19.5 million.

The fraud suspect is said to be well-connected with senior cops and always buys freedom whenever he is arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST