Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has supported the alleged raid at the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

According to reports, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), officers arrived at Matiangi’s home on Wednesday night and attempted to arrest him over the Sh1.6 billion Ruaraka Land scandal.

Reacting to the alleged raid, Miguna, who was deported to Canada in 2018 by Matiang’i, said the former CS should be arrested and sent to jail for 350 years for violating the constitution, corruption, ordering the abduction and torture of Kenyans and also ignoring court orders.

He said those who raided Matiangi’s home should have blown it up the same way his house was blown up by DCI sleuths when he was arrested in 2018.

“Matiang’i deserves to be jailed for 350 years for the mass murder and torture of innocent Kenyans. For abductions, forced exile, plunder of public resources and for disobeying court orders.

“The home he built with stolen public money hasn’t been blown up. He hasn’t been tortured!” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.