Monday, February 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the claims that President William Ruto was responsible for the alleged raid on former CS Fred Matiang’i’s Karen home last week.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Nakuru, Gachagua said that Matiang’i was being haunted by actions he took on others when he was the Interior Ministry boss.

He asked the former CS to do soul-searching and realize that it is his dark past that is catching up with him and not Ruto’s government.

“Do not mind those pretending that they have been arrested. These people are having hallucinations and nightmares; they cannot sleep because they used police officers to frustrate people.”

“Now, when they see an officer, they have nightmares. The prayer of the widows, orphans and families of those who were found dead in River Yala and those who were taken to Aberdares is what is haunting them,” he remarked.

Gachagua further told off the media for pushing the news without doing due diligence. He maintained that the National Police Service (NPS) was independent and not a puppet to the government as it was in the previous regime.

“The police service we have is professional and has no time for politics or to go and raid a house at night. We have no time to deploy our police for nonsense,” he stated.

Matiang’i had alleged that members of an elite squad, under the directions of the current regime, surrounded his Karen home on the night of Wednesday, February 8, intending to arrest him.

The Inspector General of Police (IG) Japhet Koome and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amid distanced themselves from the alleged raid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.