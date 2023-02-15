Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is swimming in muddy waters after the High Court ordered him to release CCTV footage of the alleged police raid at his home last week.

The order came after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations moved to court, requesting the court to issue an order directing the former CS to release CCTV footage of his Karen home on the day of the raid.

The order further directed the manager of Amsec Security Services, which mans Dr. Matiangi’s home, to hand over security footage for the period between 6 AM, February 8 and 11 PM, February 9.

The manager was also ordered to service detectives with a certificate of production of electronic evidence of the CCTV footage.

The matter will be mentioned on February 22 to confirm that the manager has complied with the directive.

According to the former CS, the police officers only retreated after the media and his lawyers arrived.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has since denied that police officers were sent to Matiang’i’s home as claimed.

“Dr. Matiang’i’s lawyers and some politicians who spoke from the scene alleged that the said persons were police officers sent to arrest the former Cabinet Secretary. This allegation is utterly false,” said Kindiki in a statement.

“No police officer(s) or any security agent from any Government institution or department was dispatched to the home of Dr. Matiang’i to arrest, harass or otherwise interfere with his Constitutional rights in any manner whatsoever.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.