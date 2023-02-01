Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiangi may be following in Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s footsteps.

This is after he refused to recognize William Ruto as president during the visit to late Prof. George Magoha’s home yesterday.

While mourning Professor George Magoha, Matiangi recognized Uhuru Kenyatta as his president, pledging full allegiance to him.

According to Matiangi, Ruto has thrown the country to the dogs going by what is happening in the country.

He expressed shock at the recent developments in the country, saying as Uhuru’s administration, they cannot comprehend why Kenyans have degenerated into tribalism barely four months after Ruto took power.

He noted that Magoha never entertained tribal bigotry that is currently evident in Ruto’s administration.

“Magoha exhibited the best of Kenya, not the worst of our country,” Matiangi asserted as he called out the current administration for exercising tribalism.

The former CS warned Kenyans that the country was headed in the wrong direction that accommodates individualism instead of positive nationalism.

“When I see some things in this country, I know for sure that Kenya is better than such discussions,” Matiang’i noted.

He noted that Prof. Magoha was a diligent public servant who loved his work and the people whom he served for more than four decades.

“Magoha was only focused on service delivery to the people of Kenya, and not small talks that we are currently witnessing in the country,” the former CS indicated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.