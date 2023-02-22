Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 February 2023 – Maseno University students want police to swing in action and hunt down criminal gangs that are attacking them in their hostels.

They storm into the hostels armed with crude weapons and also waylay students on their way to the hostels.

A student displayed the injuries that he sustained after he was attacked with a panga and cut on the head.

The perpetrator fled without stealing anything.

Several cases of violent attacks have been reported at the institution.

Below is a photo of the victim who was attacked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.