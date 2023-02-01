Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 – After seasoned media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge was fired from Kenyatta family-owned Kameme FM for reportedly campaigning for William Ruto, word got out that he had gone broke.

It was alleged that he had sold his Toyota Landcruiser V8 at a throw-away price and bought a cheaper car in a bid to cut costs after losing his lucrative job at Kameme FM, where he reportedly earned close to Ksh 1 Million.

However, Njogu is still doing well financially if his latest post on Facebook is anything to go by.

He posted photos of a resort that he is building at Kenol- a fast-growing town in Murang’a County.

The upcoming resort dubbed, Elephant‘s Resort, will be available for accommodation, camping, birthday parties, goat-eating functions, and other events.

Check out the photos that he shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.