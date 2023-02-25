Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Former Kameme FM Presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has landed a state job in President William Ruto’s government.

Youth Affairs, Sports, and Arts CS Ababu Namwamba on Friday appointed Njoroge to serve as Kenya Film and Classification Board Chairperson.

Njoroge vied for the Njoro MP seat on a UDA ticket but lost in the primaries.

He was appointed alongside board members John Muigai Nyururu, Hariety Namwezi Zitah, Stephanie Kamene Maseki, Kipruto Kiptoo, John Osimbo, Grace Mwendwa Munjuri and Raphael Ekadeli Loperito.

“The seven appointees will be members of the Kenya Film Classification Board, for a period of three (3) years,” the notice reads.

