Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln sent men into a frenzy on Valentine’s Day after she posted photos flaunting her curvy body in a figure-hugging red dress.

As usual, her male fans flocked to her timeline with lustful comments and openly salivated at her hot body.

The controversial gospel singer is currently single after Njogu Wa Njoroge dumped her about a week ago and repossessed the car that he had gifted her.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.