Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – In what may be construed as growing fear in President William Ruto’s government, Judiciary has moved with speed to set free Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo, popularly known as Matakwey, after Raila Odinga’s ultimatum.

Raila had on Sunday given Ruto’s government a 24-hour ultimatum to unconditionally release of Matakwey before end of yesterday or else he will have him to contend with, and as it appears Judiciary heeded his call and released the ODM MCA yesterday on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

Raila’s concerns were a result of an alarm raised by Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino, who claimed that the MCA was being held at the Tigoni police station in Kiambu.

“Our MCA Absalom has been arrested and placed under police custody. I am calling for his immediate release before Monday, February 6,” Raila demanded.

The MCA pleaded not guilty to two charges leveled against him of incitement to violence.

Odhiambo was arrested for a second time over charges of incitement on Saturday, February 4, just a day after the court ordered for his unconditional release.

On the first account, Odhiambo was charged with incitement following statements he made on January 25, 2022, while addressing Opposition members at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation House – Capital Hill in Kilimani, Nairobi County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) further accused Odhiambo of acting in offensive conduct, explaining that he made a suggestion to the opposition leaders to get President William Ruto out of the State House.

Earlier on February 1, Milimani Court magistrate Gilbert Shikwe ordered the MCA’s unconditional release after a three days detention, arguing that the incitement to violence charge levelled against him was not based on existent law.

