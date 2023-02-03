Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome, following the scaling down of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security.

In a social media post on Friday, Karua termed the move to scale down Uhuru’s security detail as unfortunate and a foolish political vendetta.

She said IG Koome is an embarrassment to the police service since he is bowing down to pressure from the executive.

“It is therefore unfortunate to see successive holders of Inspector General @NPSC_KE@NPSOfficial_KE continue to bow to executive pressure despite their constitutional safeguards,” she tweeted.

The Narc Kenya Leader stated that the reforms in the 2010 constitution called for independence in the decision-making process and therefore the action by the government was uncalled for.

“The independence of the holder of office shapes the trajectory of the office constitutional safeguards notwithstanding,” Karua tweeted.

