Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 19, 2023 -University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has sent a message to President William Ruto and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters after chaos rocked Kisii County on Saturday.

During the chaos, four people were injured and various political leaders led by Raila Odinga condemned the incident.

The chaos erupted near Ram Hospital along Daraja Moja-Nyamataro bypass after several youths who had filtered out of Kisii County Assembly pelted stones at Kenya Kwanza supporters who were holding demos.

Commenting about the chaos, Prof Herman Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst, urged Kenyans that Raila Odinga and President William Ruto are our leaders but people should not fight each other because of the two.

“Dear Kenyans, @RailaOdinga and @WilliamsRuto are our leaders but let’s not fight each other because of any of them. Let love flow. Follow @NairobiReviewKE for more,” Manyora wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday evening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST