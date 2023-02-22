Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has mocked President William Ruto by telling him that prayers and the construction of dams will not solve the hunger crisis in the country.

In an interview on Tuesday, Manyora, who is a seasoned political analyst, said the country does not need any new dams.

Manyora said the country needs concrete solutions to end the annual hunger in the country.

“Prayers they can have, but not about hunger. On hunger, you come up with concrete measures with strategies such as those adopted in Tanzania and in the next one or two years, they will be an exporter of maize,” Manyora said.

He termed it a shame that countries like Malawi are importing their maize into Kenya.

“Kenya does not need even one dam. We don’t need dams. Yet that is where we put billions,” he said.

Manyora said instead of putting billions in the dams, the farmers in the North Rift should instead be supported.

He said farmers face a lot of losses post-harvest.

“When they have maize, there is no market for the maize, so they throw it away,” he said.

He said farmers end up selling their harvest at a throwaway price as the government watches because there are no profitable markets for their maize.

According to Manyora, the problems behind the hunger issue in the country are minor and can easily be solved.

“The president comes from the North Rift, the farmers can sit with him and tell him their problem,” he stated.

