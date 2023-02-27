Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 26, 2023 – Manchester United won 2-0 at Wembley against Newcastle on Sunday night, February 26, securing their first piece of silverware since 2017 and the first under manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite Newcastle piling the pressure on Manchester United for the first thirty minutes, Manchester United scored first with Casemiro heading home from a Luke Shaw free-kick just after the half-hour mark.

Due to the nature of the goal, it had to be checked by VAR but it deemed the Brazilian onside and the thunderous roar of United fans could be heard all over Wembley.

Things got even better for United six minutes later, as Marcus Rashford found the net again via a deflected effort.

United held on during the last minutes of a nervy second half to win Ten Haag’s first trophy during his reign.

Watch videos below

Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pVPbjP7Xm7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 26, 2023

MANCHESTER UNITED – CARABAO CUP CHAMPIONS! 🏆🔴 pic.twitter.com/OqIDCqjebV — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2023