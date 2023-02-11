Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot dead last night and the second man who was gunned down with him has been identified as one of his best friends and former manager, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

Tebello was standing outside Wish Restaurant with AKA and others when gunmen in two cars opened fire, killing both men and injuring another man said to be AKA’s bodyguard.

Tebello managed AKA many years ago before deciding on a new career path and becoming a chef and starting a clothing brand.

The duo and others had flown into Durban on Friday, Feb 10th to celebrate AKA’s 35th birthday and perform at a club when the tragic incident happened. May their souls rest in peace

See his photos