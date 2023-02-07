Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea believes the team has improved massively under manager, Erik Ten Hag.

The Spanish international has played under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and now Erik ten Hag as manager and says the Dutch tactician has restored a winning aura in the team.

‘I’ve been in very tough moments for this club,’ said De Gea.

‘Now I’m enjoying it more, winning games, especially here at home, and it’s great to watch. The spirit is great, the atmosphere is great. Everyone is thinking in the same way, playing in the same way.

‘It’s a great run. I think we’ve improved a lot from last season. It means a lot, because the game was under control, then in one action we lost one big player and it was tough until the end. They scored one goal and had a couple of good chances at the end.

‘We fought and it feels great to have won the game like we did. The way the game finished, it feels even better when you win. The team spirit is great from everyone, everyone fights until the end, and everyone is ready from the bench to perform well. It’s great to watch the team playing and performing well.

‘I think it’s everything, a good manager, good players who bring experience to the team, people who want the ball, who play well with the ball. It’s a mix of everything.’

‘It’s going to be tough, for sure,’ added De when asked about the loss of Casemiro in upcoming games.

‘We already lost Christian Eriksen, now Casemiro, big players for us, but we have a bigger squad, players are ready to play and everyone is really focused.’

‘I always say game by game, prepare for the next game,’ continued De Gea.

‘That’s the most important thing. Let’s see what happens in the future.’