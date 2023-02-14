Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – A man simply identified as Kelvin, has taken to social media to lament after a lady smashed his rear windshield.

In a video posted, Kelvin who appeared sad, said the incident happened in the early hours of today at about 2am.

He stated that the incident shows that he has grown as a man because if it was before, he would have expressed his anger in some other ways.

Watch the video he shared below