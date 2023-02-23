Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 23, 2023 – A yet-to-be identified man has ignited outrage online after he was recorded flogging his wife in front of his kids.

The man kept flogging his wife with a belt as she begged him to stop.

Even when their kids tried to intervene by pushing him away from their mother, the man kept flogging her while also saying that she’s “talking while he’s talking”.

The woman was also heard addressing him as “Dayo”.

There are now calls for him to be brought to justice for domestic violence.

Watch the heartbreaking video below