Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – A man has been arrested after he was spotted smashing the windscreen of a McLaren supercar on Sunday, February 12,

The man brazenly walked over the bonnet and jumped up and down on the roof of the car but didn’t know he would be spotted by the owner of the McLaren who was having his haircut over the road at a barber nearby in Uxbridge, west London, UK.

Footage shows the man walking over the front of the car before bouncing on the windscreen causing thousands of pounds worth of damage on the supercar worth £225,000

Other members of the public are said to have screamed at him telling him to get down, but he didn’t seem to care, a witness said.

The Mclaren 720s, was parked in Barker Road close to Uxbridge bus-station and belongs to celebrity supercar dealer George Gehdu.

Mr Gehdu regularly shares some of his famous clients online, including Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, and Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha.

George posted on Instagram after the incident and said: ‘Firstly I appreciate the support massively, not just people across the country but across the world, to see if everything is alright

I’m all good, I wasn’t involved in anything, it was just some scrawny little rat, nevertheless the police came in good time a car is a car.

He definitely took his time and tried to damage it as much as possible, nevertheless I’m still out here and I’m still moving and that’s the main thing.

‘I felt it was important to post tonight, what exactly happened because I want everyone out there to be careful.

‘I was parked right opposite the barber shop, which I can normally see, but there was a

‘The guy didn’t care that there were people watching or screaming at him.

‘I still believe there are good people out there, its not going to stop me taking my car to a place like that.

‘Super, super appreciate everyone for their support today.’

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to a car that is alleged to have occurred in Baker Road, Uxbridge, on the morning of Sunday, 12 February.