Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – A video of an African man angrily confronting his fellow African for not responding to his greetings in Ireland, has made the rounds on social media.

In the video, a black man is seen saying he loves greeting other black men living in Ireland but most of them refuse to acknowledge his greetings.

He met another black man who he greeted and did not respond, and on further inquiry, told him that he is Nigerian.

The man couldn’t hide his displeasure that his fellow African couldn’t respond to his greeting.

Watch the trending video below