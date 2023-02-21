Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – A 38-year-old man has been arrested after being caught at a Barberton dumping site in Mpumalanga, South Africa on Sunday, pushing a trolley which had a 19-year-old woman’s body wrapped inside a bag.

Police in a statement on Monday, February 20, said the suspicious-looking man caught the attention of three women when they saw him pushing a trolley that seemed heavy for him.

The women stopped a taxi operator at traffic lights and requested him to assist in investigating. When the suspect saw them, the bag fell from the trolley. The bag was opened by one of the concerned citizens and a woman’s body was found inside,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala on Monday.

He said police in Barberton were called, and when they arrived they found community members had assaulted the suspect.

“Officers managed to calm the situation and the suspect was rescued from the angry mob. He was arrested and taken to hospital to receive treatment under police guard,” said Mohlala.

He said the motive and cause of death are yet to be established and a post-mortem will be conducted.

Police investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned this incident whilst appreciating the citizens who played a vital role in uncovering this tragedy.