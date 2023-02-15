Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – A man identified simply as Mr. Chayi has allegedly killed his estranged wife and chopped of their 6-year-old daughter’s hand in Kampala community in Nigeria.

According to Punch, the incident happened on Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023, when the woman who had left her husband after unresolved issues returned home to pack her belongings.

A resident of the community, Sunday Yaks, who confirmed the development to the publication in Jos, said that the man used an axe to cut off his wife’s head and their daughter’s hand.

‘Right now, the Kampala community is in shock because of what the man did to his wife and little daughter. I know the man as Mr Chayi and the name of her daughter is Jessica who is about six years old,’ he narrated.

‘So the man has been having marital issues with the wife and she eventually left the marriage with their little daughter. But, yesterday evening, the woman returned to their house in Kampala with her daughter to pack her things.

‘We don’t what happened but the man used an axe to cut off the woman’s head and the daughter’s hand. It was a terrible sight when some community members who were alerted rushed to their house. The two victims were rushed to the hospital but the woman died while receiving treatment,’

Yaks added that the intervention of security men saved the man from being lynched by angry youths in the community.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, who also confirmed the incident, said that the man who killed his wife had been arrested by the policemen who were drafted to the community upon receiving the information.

‘The man is in our custody right now. He will be charged in court when an investigation is concluded in the matter.’ he stated.