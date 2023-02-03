Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – A 42-year-old man identified as Laison Chitumbwi has been arrested for reportedly raping his 21-year-old mentally challenged neighbour.

The resident of Hatcliffe Extension in Zimbabwe who is currently detained at Borrowdale Police Station awaiting court appearance, initially proposed a romantic relationship to his victim which she turned down.

It was gathered that he then started sneaking in each time she’s alone to rape her. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest, adding that the victim has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

Chakanza said;

‘Police are investigating a case involving a mentally challenged woman who is reported to have been raped several times by her neighbour.

‘Circumstances are that sometime in January, the accused person went to the victim’s house when she was alone and proposed love to her, but she turned down his advances.

‘Accused person went back for the second time and found the victim alone and lied that he wanted to marry her. He dragged her into the house, locked the door and raped her once without protection.

‘He continued to visit the victim whenever she was alone and raped her. The matter came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her grandmother leading to the arrest of the suspect.’