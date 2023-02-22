Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – The Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court in South Africa on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, heard arguments from the State and defence in a femicide case where a 36-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend for refusing to have more sex with him after four rounds.

Zwakele Sphephelo Mgobhozi, 25, is charged with the murder of Precious Pinky Yeni. He is alleged to have slit the woman’s throat outside her Amaoti, Durban home in December 2021.

It is alleged on the night before the murder, the couple had been consuming alcohol together and later in Yeni’s family home that they shared with the deceased’s family, Mgobhozi allegedly forced Yeni to have sex.

The couple got into an argument when Mgobhozi was demanding more sex after they had engage in four rounds forcefully.

It is alleged that Yeni’s sister Promise, after hearing the ongoing fight, tried to intervene while they were all still inside the house.

The State alleges that Mgobhozi went outside and armed himself with an iron garden rake and once back inside hit Yeni over the head with the rake and she ran outside.

Mgobhozi allegedly chased her and when outside tried to strike her again with the rake, but she blocked the blow with her arm and ran

It is alleged that Mgobhozi then armed himself with a knife, chased after her and when he caught up with her, he stabbed her in the neck from behind and then slit her throat.

Mgobhozi, who has pleaded not guilty, has been behind bars for the duration of the trial as he was refused bail in January 2022.

In arguments, the victim impact statement of Promise who witnessed her sister’s murder was read out.

The sisters had opened up their home for Mgobhozi to live in as he was unemployed. He had been living there for about two months prior to the alleged murder.

The couple have a child together, who was 2 years old at the time of his mother’s killing.