Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Makerere University in Uganda is mourning the demise of one of its students, Emmanuel Wamono, who drowned in a swimming pool while trying to save a child.

It was gathered that the regrettable incident occurred at Mountain Inn Hotel in Mbale on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

The late Wamono was a 3rd year electrical engineering student and a resident of Livingstone Hall.

Makerere University Dean of Students Winifred Kabumbuli, confirmed the sad news in a letter addressed to the university community.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the passing of one of our own, Emmanuel Wamono. He was a 3rd year electrical engineering student, a resident of Livingstone Hall and we will deeply miss him,’ Ms Kabumbuli wrote.

“In light of this tragedy we want to remind all students that our counselling and support services are available to anyone who needs them. Our staff is here to help you navigate your feelings and provide the support you need during this difficult time,’ she added.

Burial of Mr. Emmanuel Wamono will take place on 6th February in Bunambutye village, Mbale District where the University will be represented by some members of our community.