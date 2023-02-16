Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Mt. Kenya may have started feeling the impact of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s revolution against President William Ruto.

This is after they begged the President to swallow his pride and make peace with Baba for the good of the country and for Kenya to move forward.

In a statement, Kiambu Clerics, led by Bishop David Munyiri of Thagana of Glory Outreach, stated that the church is concerned by where the country is headed given Raila’s protests and Ruto’s firm stand, saying the exchanges are ruining the economic stability of the country.

According to the good bishop, Raila’s revolution against Ruto’s government might plunge the country into chaos and affect the peace that Kenyans have been enjoying.

He urged Ruto to dialogue with Raila for the sake of peace and prosperity of the country.

“We have just come from an electioneering period and Kenyans are now focused on bettering their lives. However, differences between our leaders are threatening the country’s peace and might cause a ripple effect on our economy if not addressed promptly.

“It is time Ruto and Raila talked for the good of all of us,” Bishop said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.