Monday, February 6, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has finally revealed the reason why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was frog-marched by President William Ruto during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

In an interview with Spice FM on Monday, Makau who is a former dean at Buffalo Law School in New York said though former President Uhuru Kenyatta supported Raila‘s candidacy, he didn’t have control of the deep state and state machinery.

“Mr. Kenyatta was betrayed by a lot of people around him. I would say that although he supported Mr. Odinga’s candidacy, I would say he did not have the machinery of the state,” Mutua stated.

“Being in office alone does not make one a part of the deep state. More often, you are the servant of the deep state,” Makau added.

He also said Ruto, who was vying on a Kenya Kwanza Alliance ticket had control of the deep state and state machinery and that is the reason he showed Raila Odinga dust.

