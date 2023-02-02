Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 02 February 2023 – Seasoned media personality Maina Kageni has treated himself to one of the latest toys in the luxury vehicles market, the luxury BMW X7.

The flashy ride is a classy V8-powered machine.

It is described as stylish and explosive yet quiet and built for performance.

It is said to be the first of its kind to be purchased in East Africa

The flamboyant radio presenter, who reportedly earns over Ksh 1 Million a month at Classic FM, took to his Tiktok account and posted a video of the high-end car.

“God is good’’ he captioned the Tiktok video and attached a thanksgiving song by Size 8.

It is not clear whether he has sold his flashy BMW X6 which he bought in 2020.

Watch the video that he posted as he unveiled the new ride.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.