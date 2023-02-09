Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 February 2023 – Dr. Barbara Magoha, the widow of former Education CS Prof George Magoha, moved mourners as she recalled their last moments before he died.

Speaking during the requiem mass held at Consolata Shrine, Dr. Barbara said Magoha was alright before he died and he even went to buy a few things in preparation for his brother’s funeral but at some point, he said he was thirsty.

She advised him to rest because he was stressed and walked away to iron her clothes.

When ironing her clothes, she heard her late husband crying for help.

She responded to the distress call and found him gasping for breath.

Magoha then instructed his wife to call his son.

“In two hours I had turned from Mrs to widow. He (Magoha) was okay…he was not sick. On January 24, 2023, he went out to buy things for his late brother’s funeral. At 2 pm he told me he was thirsty and I told him to rest due to the stress.

At 2.30pm he asked me for a cough mixture and I just pointed to him and I walked away because I was ironing to go to work.

While ironing I heard him calling me in a stressful voice. When I went I found that he had collapsed and his head was almost knocking on the wall [sic]l. I put my hand on the wall and then his tongue was coming out and I pressed it down for some fresh air. I called the workers who were there.

﻿He was revived [sic] and we put him on the floor. When he woke up he said, “I want to see my son.” That is when I knew something wasn’t right. If he had said, “Call me Mike” that’s different. Then he said, “Call me my son.” Two weeks earlier he had said if anything ever happened to him I should call Prof Mwanda…” she told mourners.

Barbara immediately called both Professor Mwanda and Michael (Magoha’s son).

“When my son arrived, my husband spoke to my son…sat up, drunk…as his blood pressure was being checked by Mwanda, he had his second heart attack…and I think it must have been one of the most stressful things for my son when he had the third attack (knowing the implications) …when he finally had the fourth one, he passed on. All this happened within two hours,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.