Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist has denied reports she had a romantic liaison with MGK and that she is the reason for the singer’s alleged breakup with Megan Fox.

The management team for guitarist Sophie Lloyd, who is also in a relationship, spoke out about the recent allegations, telling Page Six she has “been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

Her team went on: “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

MGK and Sophie have been rocking together on tour, starting back in May of last year, but fans started speculating they were romantically involved.

Megan deleted all photos of her and MGK off her Instagram page over the weekend, while posting picture of an envelope burning with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty it’s all over your breath”.

The caption is from a song in Beyonce’s Lemonade album, “Pray You Catch Me”, the album which chronicles Jay-Z’s alleged cheating.