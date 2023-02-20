Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Former Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has dismissed claims by Azimio leaders and supporters that the Mt Kenya region betrayed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Despite having the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila was taken to the cleaners by William Ruto, who was declared the fifth President of Kenya.

In an interview with Inooro TV, Sabina, who was supporting Raila Odinga and Azimio, said Baba was betrayed by his fellow Luos who didn’t turn up to vote during the election.

“I and our Jubilee majority leader Amos Kimunya had camped for a week in Siaya County trying to register new voters and we managed over 50,000 as we pushed for Odinga to win but they did not turn out well to vote for him,” Sabina said

Sabina, who is currently a nominated Member of Parliament, further disclosed that the Azimio la Umoja team had done well in the general structure of their campaigns but they messed up towards the end.

