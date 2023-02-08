Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 –A 42-year-old woman identified as Evelyn Nafula is currently nursing injuries at the Kakamega County Referral Hospital after she was raped at gunpoint before being dumped by two unknown men.

It was gathered that the two men who pretended to be looking for a house to rent, asked that she opens her gate so they can park their vehicle while they go to the vacant house she has.

While opening the gate that they bundled her inside the vehicle and drove to an unknown destination. Nafula’s 13-year-old daughter, a grade seven student, told the police;

‘My mother was visited by two unknown men who asked for a vacant house to rent within the plot. She picked keys to open the house but they requested her to open the gate for them to park their car inside. While opening the gate the two bundled her inside the vehicle whose registration number was not taken and drove to an unknown destination.’

The police found a note dropped by the two men at the gate stating the lady was to pay for the sins committed by her husband.

‘Because of your sins, your beloved wife will pay,’ the note to her husband Samuel Ojwang stated.

The rape victim was found by the roadside looking dizzy by motorists. She was rushed to Oasis Hospital before being referred to the Kakamega County Referral Hospital where it was established that she had been raped by her kidnappers who were armed with guns before she was abandoned on the road.

The police in Navakholo have launched a manhunt for the suspects and investigations into the case.