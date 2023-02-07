Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 07 February 2023 – A middle-aged man reportedly committed suicide at his girlfriend’s house in Dagoretti Corner, Nairobi.

The body of 26-year-old Christopher Muiruri was found by his girlfriend dangling in the bathroom.

Muiruri had reportedly gone to his girlfriend’s house for reconciliation after they quarreled.

However, the reconciliation did not work out.

He hanged himself after his girlfriend left for work.

“The reconciliation did not work out and I woke up on Sunday morning and left for work leaving him in the house,” she said.

When she came back in the evening, she found his body hanging on the roof of the bathroom.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

