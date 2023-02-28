Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – “Love is Blind” star, Sikiru “SK” Alagbada has said that he is “not proud” of how he treated ex-fianceé Raven Ross while they were dating.

In the first interview he granted since infidelity allegations against him went viral on TikTok last year, SK doubled down on his claims that the flings never overlapped his romance with Ross.

He told People;

“I was not dating anyone when [Raven and I] decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship. Despite me being from a polygamous family, which was a very sensitive topic for me to share on the show, it is not the kind of lifestyle that I subscribe to and I never will.”

He further addressed the videos that multiple women made, where they claimed he cheated on Ross, saying that he dated them in early 2022 after the two had called off their first engagement in July 2021 and before they rekindled their romance in spring 2022.

Despite saying he never physically cheated on Ross, the former reality star did admit to “having an inappropriate conversation” with that same woman “sometime in the fall.”

SK said;

“All the previous women that came out … those happened earlier in 2022, when, again, I was still a single guy. Raven and I were still talking, but we were not in a completely committed relationship, including the Cabo trip.

“I believe it was around September of [2022], which is completely inappropriate. Didn’t end up happening, but … I feel like I shouldn’t even have had that kind of conversation with someone.”

Although SK denied the “false” allegations several times on social media, the former reality star says he was hoping to tell Ross about his mistakes before they made headlines.

He said;

“I definitely did have plans of letting everything out and being completely honest with her about the poor decisions I made in the past. We just hadn’t really had the opportunity to do that.

“I regret it now, honestly, that there were a lot of hard conversations that we chose not to have. There was a lot of not trying to create conflict or just avoiding the hard conversation out of wanting this to work out.”

While he and Ross don’t see eye to eye on every little detail about their split, SK says he “owes it” to her to “take full accountability” for why things fizzled out. He added;

“I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her. I’m not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that’s making me take a step back and reflect.”

Since their split, Ross has been dating someone new and admitted that she sees a future with her mystery man. She told People earlier this month;

“I am going to be engaged this year. I really feel like I am. I’m going to say it out loud: I really feel like I’m going to be engaged this year. I mean, [he’s] definitely the front-runner for sure. Yeah. Oh my gosh, I’m obsessed.”

SK however, ironically, finds it “very interesting” that Ross has already moved on since their split, he has “nothing but well wishes for her” amid this new chapter of their lives.