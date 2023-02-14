Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 February 2023 – Police are investigating an incident where a middle-aged lady jumped to her death from the sixth floor of an apartment after a disagreement with her boyfriend.

Christine Rayon Lantel reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of Amani apartment along Thika Road Mall in Nairobi County after her boyfriend received a call from another woman.

Detectives said that the deceased woman and her boyfriend had just arrived home from a drinking spree when another woman called her boyfriend.

“A disagreement ensued when the boyfriend was called by another woman. She became angry and threw herself. The scene was visited and processed by officers before the body was removed and taken to the City Mortuary,” a police report read in part.

The boyfriend is cooperating with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as investigations continue.

