Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 20, 2023 – Lauren Sanchez is opening up about her relationship with billionaire businessman, Jeff Bezos for the first time.

The former newscaster revealed details about their life together to the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, February 18, and refers to her relationship with Bezos as ‘Brady Bunch’-esque because she has 3 kids of her own, while he’s got 4 and they’ve blended well together.

“On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids. We are the Brady Bunch.”

“On Sunday, Jeff makes pancakes.”

She says she met Jeff piloting helicopters, and that their romance blossomed from there. Lauren also says she helped the Amazon boss overcome a fear of flying, following a chopper crash in 2003. And now, he’s getting his own pilot’s license.

She recently started a production company called Adventure & Fellowship — that actually produces a lot of Blue Origin’s original videos and plans to start doing documentaries and scripted content as well, separate from any Bezos-related company.

She then revealed she will be one of the passengers in an all-female mission into space on one of Blue Origin’s rockets in 2024 and says she’s super excited about it.

“he’s incredibly funny and very dedicated to his workouts. We do just about everything together nowadays”

She also says he gives her a lot of business/boss pointers — including how to handle meetings

She adds; “Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day. What he’s really taught me a lot about is management.”

Jeff Bezos was married to ex wife, Mackenzie Scott for nearly 25 years, before they divorced after his relationship with Sanchez was made known to the public.