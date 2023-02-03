Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 03 February 2023 – Lionel Messi has insisted that Argentina’s World Cup final triumph against France in December has not marred his relationship with his PSG team-mate, Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe was left disappointed when his side failed to defend their world crown in Qatar and watched on as Messi finally got his hands on the illustrious trophy.

Several fans questioned whether the showpiece would fracture the relationship between the two teammates at PSG, especially after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mocked Mbappe in the Argentina dressing room.

During his side’s celebratory bus tour in Argentina, the Aston Villa star carried around a doll of the Frenchman whilst standing next to Messi, who seemed to have no problem with his goalkeeper’s antics.

The former Barcelona star was keen to rubbish any idea of a fallout between the pair during an interview this week.

When asked about their relationship and whether the two had spoken about the final, Messi told Argentine outlet Ole: ‘Yes, we talked about the game, how people living in Argentina celebrated in those days, that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had. And nothing, nothing more – but good, really good.’

Messi also said he’s aware of the pain Mbappe is going through having lost the World Cup final against Germany in 2014.

‘I was on the other side too, I had to lose a World Cup final as well and I didn’t want to know anything about that, about what had happened – and nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time,’ Messi added.

‘That’s why I don’t want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite.’