Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – It is now emerging that Linet Toto’s fiancé Nifty Kim has been married for the last nine years.

His wife, Vee Nyorgi, was reportedly shocked to see photos of him proposing to the youthful Woman Rep on social media.

Kim is said to have lied to his wife that he was traveling to Nairobi for a job interview.

Little did she know that his visit to the city was to surprise Toto with a colorful engagement ceremony on Valentine’s Day.

Photos of Vee have surfaced on social media, with reports indicating that she has 3 kids with Kim.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.