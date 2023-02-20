Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – American comedian and actor, Lil Duval has come under fire after past tweets where he talked about his daughter’s sexuality and urged singer Justin Bieber to rape him and his daughter re-emerged on social media.

The disturbing tweets show Duval talking about “dogging” out his daughter when she has on her period, and asking Justin Bieber to rape both him and his daughter.

“Whenever my daughter period starts that’s when I’m gonna be the first dude to dog her out,” Duval wrote in one tweet, adding in another: “So most of y’all saying y’all started thinking about sex at 11 or 12. Ok cool my daughter moving in with me at 10.”

In another tweet from February 2010, when Bieber was just 15 years old, he wrote: “#justinbieberpossessedfan hey justin could u please rape me and my daughter then hit me wit a bat if I get out of line.”

“Be real fellas if u fucked a girl and she has a daughter that u seen grow up would u fuck her when she grew up?” he asked in another tweet from September 2012.

Twitter users expressed their shock and disgust at the tweets, with one user calling Duval a “weird ass n-gga” while others simply posted green nausea emojis.

“Who is lil duval and why isn’t he in prison,” wrote one person, while another added: “please take that child out of this man’s house.”

Check out more reactions below: